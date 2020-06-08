Ibiza’s tourist season has been up in the air for months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak — but now it seems the end of lockdown is in sight. Destino Pacha Ibiza has announced its reopening and we expect other dance music hot spots to follow suit.





The establishment shares via the Instagram post below: “We are beyond excited to welcome you back to your Ibiza home on July 16th with increased safety measures but also enhancing the Destino Pacha experience. Summer is here and we can’t wait to see you!”

Late last month, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced tourism would return in July. He said, “Spain needs tourism, and tourism needs safety in both origin and destination. We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risks, nor will they bring any risk to our country.”

Phase 3 starts today, which technically allows Spain nightclubs including Hï Ibiza, Ushuaïa, Amnesia, Pacha, etc. to reopen at 1/3 capacity with social distancing requirements, use of masks, and no dance floors. However, president of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, issued a decree yesterday ordering nightclubs to hold off on reopening.

Stay tuned.

Sources, Pitchfork, We Rave You | Photo: Destino Pacha Ibiza via Facebook