Lollapalooza 2020 is a no go following an order from the City of Chicago that orders “all permitted special events through Labor Day” be canceled.





Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced the city’s reimagined summer events including at-home dance parties, drive-in movies, virtual concerts, etc.

As it concerns Lolla: Lollapalooza will honor its annual summer tradition by bringing Chicago, and the world, together around a common bond of community, civic engagement and, of course, live music in a weekend-long livestream event July 30–August 2, 2020. Details to be announced next month.

The City of Chicago previously canceled its annual Memorial Day Parade and House Music, Gospel Music and Blues festivals.

H/T: Consequence of Sound | Photo: Charles Reagan Hackleman