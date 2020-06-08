Chemical Warfare Expert Says You Should “Never Get In A Pool In Las Vegas”

Las Vegas is reopening, along with its signature poolside venues and parties — but how safe/sanitary are the pools to begin with?





Interestingly enough, biological warfare expert Dan Kaszeta has been speaking out on the subject. He recently sounded off on Twitter as to why people should “never get in a pool in Las Vegas.”

“Don’t even touch the water,” he warned.

Years back, Kaszeta sent some Las Vegas pool water from a “major hotel” in for testing, only to find “Alarming levels of Giardia and Cryptosporidium, both highly resistant to chlorine. A huge number of metabolites from human urine. Fecal matter, human, mammal, and avian. Trace amounts of cocaine, ketamine, and several different opiates,” and more.

Years later, same results — “same shit, different year,” he said.

Although properly maintained public pools with the average amount of chlorine should kill off unwanted bacteria and even coronavirus (COVID-19), Kaszeta’s expert opinion is still 10/10 would not recommend.

Read the entire, horrifying account below.

I know certain things so that you don't have to. — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 24, 2020

"Dan, ya gotta help me. I'm working this case in Vegas. It's probably nothing but it could be a bio thing. But I need access to a lab that can keep this on the downlow until we know what the deal is." — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

You can see where this is going. — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

Two days later, I get a phone call in the middle of the night at home. From the White House switchboard. The lab is VERY eager to talk to me — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

It was, to use a technical phrase "a shop of horrors" — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

Alarming levels of Giardia and Cryptosporidium, both highly resistant to chlorine. A huge number of metabolites from human urine. Fecal matter, human, mammal, and avian. Trace amounts of cocaine, ketamine, and several different opiates. — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

Adenoviruses. A weak immunochromatographic hit for Tularemia (not conclusive). Campylobacter. — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

A few years later, I was in Las Vegas. I collected a sample and brought it back. By this point, I was working for the US Secret Service, but I still had my contacts with the labs. (Indeed, lab liaison was part of my job). Well… same shit, different year. — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

Source: IFL Science | Photo via Michael Gray