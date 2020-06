Chemical Warfare Expert Says You Should “Never Get In A Pool In Las Vegas”

Las Vegas is reopening, along with its signature poolside venues and parties — but how safe/sanitary are the pools to begin with?





Interestingly enough,¬†biological warfare expert Dan Kaszeta¬†has been speaking out on the subject. He recently sounded off on Twitter as to why people should “never get in a pool in Las Vegas.”

“Don’t even touch the water,” he warned.

Years back, Kaszeta sent some Las Vegas pool water from a “major hotel” in for testing, only to find “Alarming levels of Giardia and Cryptosporidium, both highly resistant to chlorine. A huge number of metabolites from human urine. Fecal matter, human, mammal, and avian. Trace amounts of cocaine, ketamine, and several different opiates,” and more.

Years later, same results — “same shit, different year,” he said.

Although properly maintained public pools with the average amount of chlorine should kill off unwanted bacteria and even coronavirus (COVID-19), Kaszeta’s expert opinion is still 10/10 would not recommend.

Read the entire, horrifying account below.

I know certain things so that you don't have to. — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 24, 2020

"Dan, ya gotta help me. I'm working this case in Vegas. It's probably nothing but it could be a bio thing. But I need access to a lab that can keep this on the downlow until we know what the deal is." — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

You can see where this is going. — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

Two days later, I get a phone call in the middle of the night at home. From the White House switchboard. The lab is VERY eager to talk to me — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

It was, to use a technical phrase "a shop of horrors" — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

Alarming levels of Giardia and Cryptosporidium, both highly resistant to chlorine. A huge number of metabolites from human urine. Fecal matter, human, mammal, and avian. Trace amounts of cocaine, ketamine, and several different opiates. — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

Adenoviruses. A weak immunochromatographic hit for Tularemia (not conclusive). Campylobacter. — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

A few years later, I was in Las Vegas. I collected a sample and brought it back. By this point, I was working for the US Secret Service, but I still had my contacts with the labs. (Indeed, lab liaison was part of my job). Well… same shit, different year. — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 26, 2020

Source: IFL Science | Photo via Michael Gray