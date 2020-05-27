This summer, there’s still hope… Travelers may even be able to visit the ultimate dance music destination, Ibiza, as Spain plans to welcome international tourists back starting in July.





The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced the world into lockdown, but in a matter of months one of the strictest policies throughout quarantine will be lifted. Spain’s central and regional governments have been working for weeks to get the country back on track and tourism is a priority.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said:

As you know, Spain receives more than 80 million visitors a year. I am announcing that from July, Spain will reopen for foreign tourism in conditions of safety. Foreign tourists can also start planning their holidays in our country. Spain needs tourism, and tourism needs safety in both origin and destination. We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risks, nor will they bring any risk to our country.

Previously, Ibiza’s plan was to welcome back tourism in August. As for nightlife, we’ll have to wait and see.

In Spain, 234,824 cases or coronavirus have been reported and 28,628 people have died.

Source: The Guardian