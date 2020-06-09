Originally scheduled for last weekend but pushed back in deference to the protests for Black Lives Matter, this weekend’s Digital Mirage (part 2) features even more new artists and some really awesome programming.





This weekend’s festival includes sets from San Holo, GRiZ, A-Trak, Netsky, Big Gigantic, Blanke, Boys Noize, Deathpact, Subtronics, ZHU, NGHTMRE, Baauer, Moore Kismet, Hatsune freakin’ Miku (!), GG Magree, Two Feet, Hermitude, and 43 other talented artists.

The festival will be broadcast on YouTube and on the Playstation Network via the LittleStar app. 100% of the proceeds will go to benefit Equal Justice Initiative, Color of Change, and performing artists.

You can tune in every day this weekend at 12pm PST to watch the shows!

