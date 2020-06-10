DJ Snake‘s mega collaboration with Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and Ozuna is now officially part of Spotify‘s billion-stream club — and all he has to say is, “WOW.”





“Taki Taki” instantly shook the Hot Latin Songs chart upon its 2018 release and the music video hit 1 billion streams in early 2019. The collab quickly caught on with its catchy lyrics, infiltrating clubs shows, radio, and music festivals with its flavorful appeal.

To think, they made up the term “Taki Taki” just for the song is powerful in itself.

“Taki Taki” joins Spotify’s growing list of billion-stream players like Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Drake and more. And let’s not forget The Chainsmokers’ “Closer” with Halsey, which has the 4th most streams of all time.

DJ Snake’s major hit song “Lean On” with Major Lazer and MØ also previously achieved 1 billion plays on Spotify, as well as “Let Me Love You” with Justin Bieber. “Taki Taki” is his third song to reach the milestone.