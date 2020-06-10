Since it was released on June 6, the new Cymatics charity sample pack Hearts Vol. 2 has officially raised $100,000 for Black Lives Matter, NAACP LDF, and Campaign Zero.





The limited time sample pack features samples and drums from KSHMR, sounds from YouTuber Andrew Huang, dubstep basses from Excision, and more.

Cymatics has increased their charity goal to $150,000 after hitting $100k. June 13th will be the last day to purchase the pack, which is only $25 for over 1,000 samples from 50+ producers. After that, it will never be available again.

You can get Hearts Vol. 2 here. 100% of the proceeds will go to the aforementioned black aid organizations.

Photo via Rukes.com