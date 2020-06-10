I can’t speak for everyone, but Gorillaz‘ new “Song Machine” series is the most exciting collection of songs they’ve put out in a long, long time. Having already put out three tracks in the series with an unique array of collaborators including slowthai, Fatoumata Diawara, and Peter Hook & Georgia, the group returns this week with “Friday 13th” featuring Octavian.





The new single is a slow, dreamy, spoken-word ballad with blissful synth work and Octavian’s gruff vocalizations with autotune backing and offbeat drums. The melody work is reminiscent of M83’s early releases, the hip hop vocals not withstanding.

By around 2m30s, it feels like the song has already run its course, but the remaining minute is an even more dreamy soundscape that feels like the come down from an acid trip — but in a good way.

Check out “Friday 13th” below!