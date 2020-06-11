Three weeks ago, Rave Family announced Electric Blockaloo, an electronic music festival to be held within Minecraft on June 25-28, 2020. Advertised as the biggest digital festival in music history, the full lineup out today supports that claim.





Electric Blockaloo will feature 65 artist hosted stages and over 850 performers, with attendees being treated to performances from the far reaches of the music spectrum, including: Deadmau5 and alter ego Testpilot, Steve Aoki, Sherelle, Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson, Seth Troxler, Felix da Housecat, Todd Terry, MK, Maya Jane Coles, Skream, STS9, Khruangbin, Galantis, and Louis the Child to name a few.

They’ll be joining previously announced artists such as Jauz, Jamie Jones, Maceo Plex, Higher Ground, KSHMR, A-Trak, Nicole Moudaber, ZHU, Nora en Pure, Claude VonStroke, Claptone, Soul Clap, Lane 8 and over eight hundred more.

To ensure that rights holders are paid for the use of their music in the festival, Electric Blockaloo has partnered with streaming platform Mixcloud. Rave Family CEO Jackie McGuire explains, “One of the biggest challenges for digital festivals is making sure that artists are compensated for the use of their music. We knew that in order to create a sustainable digital music event platform, we had to take care of that. With their advanced content ID system and unique music licenses, Mixcloud has been a great partner and we are excited to be leading the movement to pay artists fairly.”

Upon entering the festival, attendees or “Loozers,” are given free range of the grounds, with the ability to jump from stage to stage at their own pace, using replicas of the famed blue Doctor Who Tardis. Over 65 stages have been carefully curated and envisioned directly by the artists and labels themselves. From Red Blocks, a take on the famed Colorado amphitheater, to Thunder Mifflin, the coolest office in Scranton, PA, there will be plenty of familiar locations for Loozers to explore. Artists have had full creative control of their stage designs, from Sacha Robotti’s SlothAcid stage, Steve Aoki’s blood sport Dim Mak Dojo, KSHMR’s Dharma Temple, Claptone’s Masquerade Stage, Maceo Plex’s Blade Runner inspired Ellum, a Higher Ground Space Station and Claude VonStroke’s Dirtybird Campout and Bass Lodge, which features nostalgic activities and games.

Rave Family remains committed to its philanthropic roots in harm reduction at live events, and aims for the Electric Blockaloo community to share that passion for charitable initiatives. When purchasing a ticket, festival-goers have the opportunity to donate to a number of charities including The Bail Project, a national fund aimed at preventing incarceration and combating racial and economic disparities in the bail system, Black Lives Matter, and ByeByePlastic, a movement to remove single use plastics from the music industry as a whole. HeadCount, a platform that harnesses the power of live music to stage voter registration drives, will also allow ticket buyers to register to vote during checkout.

Ticket prices start at $10 and include access to the festival for the debut weekend, as well as three special encore weekends for those fans who can’t see all 65 stages in one! VIP Add-Ons start at $15 and include access to exclusive worlds, stages, and artist sets! VIPs will also get free access to “Early Arrival” and “Group Camping,” to make the experience even more authentic. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 12 at 12pm EST.

Find more information here.