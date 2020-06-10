Meet Ray 3, an 11-year-old passionate bedroom rapper who just had his entire studio paid for by the music community. But let’s back up a bit and tell the story of how it came to be…





Days ago, the meme of a young, unnamed aspiring rapper (later revealed to be Ray 3) blew up on Twitter. The viral image showed Ray in his makeshift studio with his iPhone cord cleverly wrapped around his bed rail and device dangling to mock a hanging microphone setup, headphones and all.

Soon enough, the boy had stolen the hearts of artists everywhere. The meme was noticed by many eyes in the music industry, including Kenny Beats who felt so moved to search out the young talent and get him hooked up with proper recording equipment with the help of Sullivan King, Oshi, and more.

Considering Kenny Beats has worked with Gucci Mane, Ski Mask the Slump God, Vince Staples and many more, Ray 3 already has some major players on his side. We can’t wait to hear what he cooks up in his new bedroom studio!

We’ll let Kenny take it from here…

We gotta find him and get him some equipment !!! https://t.co/WPf5B3fz43 — kennybeats (@kennybeats) June 9, 2020

I’m down to peice up on a laptop — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) June 9, 2020

I’ll pitch in on God. This remind me of when I had to hang the mic from the ceiling fan https://t.co/iguwleVaHI — rob $tone. (@youngrobstone) June 9, 2020

I’ll put in money for some XLRs or monitors. 😂 — A-thony CAB-tano (@theneedledrop) June 9, 2020

lemme get him some proper headphones pls — Black Lives Matter (@oshimakesmusic) June 9, 2020

someone told me this is his youtube https://t.co/rYrTNJvtbB — z 👁️⃤k (@buckestcowboy) June 9, 2020

GUYS IS THIS THE SAME KID FROM THE MEME??? WE GOT A TON OF PEOPLE READY TO SEND HIM A HOME STUDIO!!! https://t.co/Tqcid9ud0n pic.twitter.com/HFNcDJGbHM — kennybeats (@kennybeats) June 9, 2020

Yooo I’ll throw down a mic for this dude forsure! — Sully (@SullivanKing) June 9, 2020

i want in! — ryan (@ryanhemsworth) June 9, 2020

WE FOUND RAY ON YOUTUBE! LET HIM KNOW WE GOT A HOME STUDIO READY FOR HIM! pic.twitter.com/ITWcBzJ6gA — kennybeats (@kennybeats) June 9, 2020

I GOT IN CONTACT WITH RAY !!!!! WE ARE SENDING HIM EVERYTHING HE NEEDS !! MORE UPDATES SOON !!! https://t.co/Gxt6lz212F — kennybeats (@kennybeats) June 9, 2020

What else he need?? Happy to supply — FINNEAS (@finneas) June 9, 2020

Everyone who saw this meme knew that this kid was going to win. Thanks to some amazing people we just sent Ray 3 his own home studio! Lets do this every month? pic.twitter.com/aFuniM9MxD — kennybeats (@kennybeats) June 10, 2020