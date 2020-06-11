It’s been a couple months since Excision put out something new. The last track was his collaboration with Illenium and I Prevail that was debuted at Red Rocks last year, “Feel Something.” Now, he’s dropping “Resistance” with old friend and collaborator Downlink next Thursday, June 18.





He shared a preview of the track on social media, though it only shares a snippet of the vocal intro: “The greed of world leaders has gone too far. The time has come to take back the planet.”

The words are particularly relevant to current global issues, though it’s unclear if they are directly influenced by global events. Still, in the current climate, all profits from the track will be donated to the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization that “works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality.”

Check out the preview below and click the link to pre-save!

Photo via Jake West for Insomniac Events