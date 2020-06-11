Thursday afternoon Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order that lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, chief among them being the reopening of concert venues.





The new executive order, which comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise, does have certain social distancing rules that must be maintained in order for business to be in compliance.

Effective July 1st, Governor Kemp’s executive order is already facing backlash due to the continuing spike in new cases as republican states force the reopening of their economies without properly containing the spread of COVID-19:

“Effective July 1, a “live performance venue” may reopen for business if it complies with specific criteria based on whether it is designated Tier I, II, or III. There are certain exceptions in the order for drive-in performances; private recording sessions, livestream performances, practices, fanless events, and rehearsals; and non-ticketed or free events. “Live Performance Venue” means “any indoor or outdoor location that requires patrons to purchase a license to attend an event featuring live musical, dramatical, automotive, educational, or any other type of entertainment performed before in-person patrons.” The term does not include restaurants and dining rooms, banquet facilities, private event facilities, private reception venues, weddings, drive-in venues, or events held as part of a convention, and the term does not include outdoor recreational fields used for amateur sporting events.”

While the return of live performance venues is a welcomed notion, it is important to understand the dangers of large gatherings during a pandemic and Your EDM encourages all of it’s readers to adhere to the guidelines outlined by the CDC.

You can read the full details of the executive order here or watch the highlights below:

Image Source: Imagine Music Festival Article Source: WSB-TV Atlanta 2