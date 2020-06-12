The difference between the first Digital Mirage and this weekend’s event is astonishing. The production value from each DJ is the most notable difference, with over two months of streaming and experience in between, they’ve been able to create much more interesting scenes for viewers.





Chet Porter will no doubt go down as one of, if not the most legendary set from this weekend as he streamed his entire set from underwater. For 30 minutes, Chet played an epic set from under the water in a pool at an AirBnB they were rented.

His set was partially pre-recorded as he couldn’t rightly take a full pair of CDJs under the water, but he was still DJing live, amazingly. With a thin acrylic layer atop his triggers created by someone named Yazmin (“fishtank lady aka absolute legend,” as Chet referred to her in his special thanks), he was able to live cue transitions and tracks while he penned hilarious messaged from underwater.

While the set won’t be uploaded for a little while (and come on, it has to be), you can see a few clips and photos from the set below. Continue to watch Digital Mirage all day here!

doing the worlds first ever underwater dj set in 30 min https://t.co/opzqffS9Oh pic.twitter.com/fmBlKOgEmv — chet porter (@chetporter) June 12, 2020

fun fact: i was so worried about it having a water leak, and we surprisingly didn’t, so i was stoked. but then i left the box out in the sun while we were taking everything out of the pool and the air inside got so hot that the controller melted LOL pic.twitter.com/ETpbivbiDn — chet porter (@chetporter) June 12, 2020