graves’ collaborators are standing with his victims by removing his music from their labels

Yesterday, multiple women came out with accusations of rape and sexual assault against DJ/producer graves, who has had releases on RL Grime’s Sable Valley, Kayzo’s Welcome Records, and more. graves later released a statement admitting to at least one act of sexual abuse, though he deactivated his Twitter and other socials before he made any further acknowledgements of the other accusations.





Now, those label owners and other collaborators are standing with his victims and removing his work from their labels and collaborations. RL Grime and Kayzo have both removed their collaboration and his music, respectively, from their labels and all DSPs (graves also claimed he was A&R at Sable Valley, it’s unclear if he’s been removed from his position but given RL’s statement, it’s likely); Revel is taking down his graves remix; hollow moon removed her “Arcus” flip; Computa has cancelled his graves collaborations; Myrne is no longer playing their collab “Tiger Blood” and is looking into how to remove it from DSPs; and Party Favor is removing their collab, “Reach For Me.”

Other artists have also come forward to denounce graves’ actions and stand with his victims. See all the tweets below.

Out of respect for and in support of the victims, I am removing Arcus from all DSPs. Additionally, I will be donating a portion of the profits from the 3 songs he contributed to on Nova to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) — RL GRIME (@RLGRIME) June 12, 2020

I have decided to remove his releases from Welcome. I also have decided to re upload my song breakable without his parts so it is not a collab anymore. — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) June 12, 2020

I've taken my graves remix down from soundcloud, spotify should be next. There's no justifying his actions. — REVEL (@REVEL303) June 11, 2020

my arcus flip, by rl & graves, was my first song to publicly drop. but i cannot & will not support an abuser & r*p*st with my @hollowmoonbeats music project. it’s been removed from soundcloud, & if you’ve downloaded it, please do not play it out. thanks for understanding 🖤🤍 — mary (@fairygodmary) June 11, 2020

graves collab : deleted — Computa™ (@computamusic) June 11, 2020

on second thought, I will no longer be playing this live + associating my name with the record. looking into ways to take my name off it on DSPs. — MYRNE (@MYRNEmusic) June 12, 2020

The recent news regarding graves has left me feeling sick & disappointed. I fully stand with and support the women that came forward to bravely share their truth. I will be removing my collab with him “reach for me” off all DSPs as soon as my distributor can take it down. — PARTY FAVOR (@partyfavormusic) June 12, 2020

Feel like I need to speak on this Graves situation as we toured together in the past..I feel disgusted and so upset to hear about the dark acts he committed. As a survivor myself I know nothing will erase the trauma his victims carry but I pray seeing him held accountable helps🖤 — KITTENS (@iamKITTENS) June 12, 2020

It takes courage for the women to share the stories about graves. To be vulnerable to the opinions of others so that other victims can heal and speak, and I hope future abuse be stopped as men learn (what they ought know already) about consent, about respect, about consequence. — K R A N E (@KRANEmusic) June 12, 2020

over the past 3 years, Christian aka Graves became one of my close friends, which makes this even more shocking & devastating to learn i believe the brave women that came forward, and my heart goes out to them. i commend them for speaking out and holding Christian accountable — Litty Kitty — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@HexCougar) June 11, 2020

Photos via Rukes.com