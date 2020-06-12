Black Lives Matter On TikTok Adopts “Paris” by The Chainsmokers As New Anthem

The Chainsmokers released their hit “Paris” in 2017 following the success of their Collage EP the previous year, containing the major global smash hit, “Closer” with Halsey. It was the first single in what would eventually become their debut album, Memories… Do Not Open.





While the song was written as a metaphor for the journey through a young relationship, one section of the lyrics has given it a whole new purpose as it’s been adopted by the Black Lives Matter movement on TikTok as a new anthem.

I don’t know if it’s fair but I thought “How

Could I let you fall by yourself

While I’m wasted with someone else”

If we go down then we go down together

#ifwegodownthenwegodowntogether has emerged as a hashtag associated with the videos, emphasizing the solidarity that those who use it have with the black community. It’s been shared by Hispanics and the LGBTQ+ community, and even the Native American community has been included (first video below).

See some of the videos using the sound here.

via EDM.com | Photo via Rukes.com