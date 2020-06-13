Over a year ago, Feed Me was teasing a collaboration with Kill The Noise & Flux Pavilion that sadly still hasn’t seen the light of day. However, he’s just teased a fresh collaboration with Flux that is absolutely coming out, and we couldn’t be more excited.





Feed Me shared a clip of the collab on social media, featuring a dainty female vocal and playful instrumentation, with an iconic Flux bass stab coming in at the drop. The short clip isn’t much to go on, but it feels more similar to Flux Pavilion’s newer material, and still unlike anything either of them have made before.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly when this one drops. But you know if they’re already dropping clips, it has to be coming soon. Check out the preview of new Feed Me and Flux Pavilion below!

Photos via Rukes.com