Today, Camelphat and Elderbrook‘s instant classic “Cola” turns 3 years old.





The summer anthem of 2017 lives and breathes on the dancefloor, featuring a dynamic production from the duo Camelphat and an enticing vocal performance from Alexander “Elderbrook” Kotz. Adequately described as an “exquisitely sophisticated firecracker,” the song plays out as strikingly as ever.

The track was an “underground Ibiza dance tune,” Kotz told the LA Times. “We never in a million years thought that it would take on a mainstream life of its own” — but it did.

“Cola” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs in 2017 and was nominated for Best Dance Recording at the GRAMMY Awards in 2018. Other credits include: BBC Radio 1 Playlist’s A-List, Official UK Top 40, Ibiza DJ Awards’ Track Of The Season. “Cola” was also the most Shazamed in Ibiza at the time and landed at No. 38 on the Shazam chart globally.

The track officially released June 17, 2020 on Defected Records.

