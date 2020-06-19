Dimension’s debut album is finally here. The first single, “Saviour,” out today, was co-written with Jem Cooke (Camelphat ‘Breathe’) and features Sharlene Hector (Duke Dumont ‘Therapy’ / Solardo ‘XTC’).





The drum & bass producer is destined to become the genre’s next superstar icon with his innovative live show and string of chart-topping, fan-favorite releases. Grabbing the attention of established genre icons like Sub Focus and Andy C, as well as an official remix of one of his tunes by Skrillex himself, Dimension’s prowess is undeniable. Coupled with a debut album, this is undoubtedly going to be his biggest year yet.

Along that line, “Saviour” is a brilliant first single to introduce listeners to the concept of the album. It’s a high-energy vocal roller with heaping personality.

Check out the single below and stay tuned for more information on the still-untitled album as the year progresses!