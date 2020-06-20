International recording artist Sir Ivan, aka Peaceman has come up with a MegaMix competition to help out-of-work, up-and-coming DJs that are being negatively impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





Sir Ivan will personally be making a $10,000 contribution to this cause in the form of a $5,000 donation to Insomniac‘s Rave Recovery fund and an additional $5,000 in cash prizes to the top five winners of the competition ($1,000 each).

On board with this project are an esteemed A-list DJ panel of judges, which is quite an epic line-up of some of the world’s finest dance music talents: Paul Oakenfold, Bassjackers, DJs From Mars, Tenishia, and Exodus.

The competition is extended to DJs all over the globe and there’s still time to submit before the June 22nd deadline.

See official rules and enter here.