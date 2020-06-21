Home

Spotify is exploring the possibilities with video, which would allow the platform to compete with YouTube Music and more.


As shared on Twitter (see below), Spotify is experimenting with a tabbed interface for its Now Playing screen. The new feature allows users to explore different visual options to their leisure — Canvas, Album Art or Video.

The Canvas tab displays those short, looped videos, which many artists are already utilizing. Album Art is pretty self-explanatory, which shows the album or single art for a given release. Finally, there’s the video tab, which is likely a placeholder for official music videos and other content.

Spotify says it’s “still exploring” what to do with the video tab — but music videos seem like the most intuitive option to boost the music streaming experience. Much like what YouTube music already offers.



 

Source: 9to5Google