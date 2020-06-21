It’s been four years since Adventure Club’s debut album Red // Blue in 2016, but the duo is coming back in 2020 with their still-untitled sophomore album. They dropped the first single, “Rebellious,” last month, and now they’re here with the second, “Back To You” featuring the legendary Sara Diamond, who sang on “Firestorm” four years ago.





Heavy, resonating synths start out the three-and-a-half-minute production, with Sara Diamond’s smooth-flowing vocals following not too far behind. The pace begins to pick up, building a raw tension that’s eventually released with the impactful, hefty bass drop. The duo’s signature energetic dubstep sound is interspersed throughout the entirety of their latest edgy sonic endeavor, perfectly complemented by the track’s melodically ethereal vibe courtesy of Diamond. The massive, oscillating basslines and their intoxicatingly profound effect on the listener effortlessly harken back to Adventure Club’s formative years.

‘For ‘Back to You’, we went back in time and brought out all of our favorite parts from AC’s early producer days and tried to embody them, make them whole, and make them resonate today. Sara Diamond is one of our favorite vocalists, and her runs in this song are absolutely breathtaking and hauntingly beautiful. Old and new AC fans will certainly recognize the feels and love in this record.’ – Adventure Club

Check out the single below and stay tuned for more new music and news on the album in the coming weeks!