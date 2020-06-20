DJ Snake Is Finally Releasing That Massive ID From His Paris Show, His First Original Of 2020

Last year, DJ Snake released our #8 album of the year, Carte Blanche. It wasn’t entirely complex or boundary pushing, but what it did it did really well. Since then, we’ve gotten a smattering of remixes to the singles and a deluxe edition of the album, but it’s been nearly a full year since our last original DJ Snake tune with him as the principle artist. (GASHI released “Safety” with Snake as a featured artist last August.)





Now, we’re getting our first original Snake of 2020 — “Trust Nobody.”

This song was that massive new one he played at his La Défense Arena earlier this year, and it’s been his most-anticipated ID in a long, long time. The track is powerful and unrelenting, and a stark contrast to his more pop material with its heavy bass.

Fans have been waiting a long time for this one, and we’re finally getting it next Wednesday, June 24.

If you’ve forgotten what it sounds like, check out the video below and scroll down for the track art.

TRUST NOBODY | JUNE 24th pic.twitter.com/K0Zlsw2rBS — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) June 19, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com