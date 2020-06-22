Julian Jordan is back with another amazing release. After recently dropping his highly anticipated collab with Brooks “Without You,” the Dutch producer/DJ goes back to a more emotional, piano-based sound with “Nobody Knows.” Enlisting UK singer Feldz, listeners are taken through a mood-filled journey of soundscapes. A perfect club track, “Nobody Knows” still has a light summery feel to it. You’ll want to add this one to your playlist, regardless of the occasion.





The track opens up with some light synth plucks before light hi-hats come in. Feldz takes us on a journey with her vocals from there. She appears to be caught in an oppressive relationship, but the joke’s on anyone who underestimates her, because nobody knows anything about her. As we get towards the drop/chorus the piano elements come in and give the track a nice emotional touch. This is definitely one of those tracks you can just close your eyes and become lost in the beat.

Listen to the latest from Julian Jordan “Nobody Knows” featuring Feldz out now on STMPD. Re-watch Julian’s home live stream from STMPD RCRDS Festival as well!