Live Nation is experimenting with a brand new drive-in concert series this summer known as “Live From the Drive-In.”





Unfortunately, the lineup isn’t EDM-focused in the least — but performers Brad Paisley, Nelly, Darius Rucker, Pink Floyd Tribute Experience El Monstero and more will be the guinea pigs for this live, drive-in concert experience. The shows run over July 10th – 12th across Nashville, Indianapolis and St. Louis.

Social distancing will be enforced, as the website reads, “Safety is our top priority, and each event will comply with all health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff.”

MASKS: All venue staff are required to wear masks. Concertgoers are not required to wear masks in their assigned tailgate area, however, we encourage guests to wear masks if leaving their space to use the restroom facilities.

SANITIZING: Each restroom unit is equipped with hand sanitizer and each restroom cluster has a handwashing sink. Cleaning staff will also be sanitizing high-touch areas before, during and after the show, with increased frequency throughout the concerts.

Tickets go on sale this week and are expected to start at $125 per car or $31 per person.

More info and ticket links here.

Source: Billboard