We’re in the midst of a global pandemic that has shut down all live entertainment events for the past three months, so in lieu of concert reviews and live event round ups, analytics companies everywhere have taken to looking at streaming and radio.


KISS FM (in the UK, not KIIS FM in the states) and Shazam set out to find the biggest summer songs of the past decade, based on how many times the track has been searched on the music ID app. The results show that EDM is unabashedly tied with summer vibes, with artists like Major Lazer, Avicii, Kungs, Lost Frequencies, Oliver Heldens, Sam Feldt, Clean Bandit, and Robin Schulz all appearing in the top 10.

The top track goes to Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and MØ’s massive summer hit, “Lean On,” which also has 1.3 billion plays on Spotify and a huge 2.8 billion plays on YouTube. The second spot goes to the “Despacito” remix with Justin Bieber which shattered records when it came out, followed by Avicii’s defining hit, “Wake Me Up.”

According to the data, there were more songs on the list from 2018 than from any other year. However there were more songs in the top 10 from 2015 than any other year. Anyone who can remember as far back as 2015 can attest that the vibes that year were just… different.

Kiss presenter Tyler West said: “Summer might be a little different this year, but it doesn’t mean we can’t blast out some music, get amongst happy memories and have a good time.

“Hosting this show brought me back so many moments of past summers gone by and this selection is the perfect playlist to get you pumped for those sunny days ahead.”

Check out the top 50 below!

  1. Major Lazer Feat. MØ & DJ Snake – Lean On
  2. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito (Remix)
  3. Avicii – Wake Me Up
  4. Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners – This Girl
  5. French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable
  6. Lost Frequencies – Are You With Me
  7. Oliver Heldens & Becky Hill – Gecko (Overdrive)
  8. Sam Feldt Feat. Kimberly Anne – Show Me Love
  9. Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato – Solo
  10. Mr. Probz – Waves (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)
  11. Fuse ODG – Antenna
  12. Skrillex & Diplo With Justin Bieber – Where Are Ü Now
  13. Klingande – Jubel
  14. Dominic Fike – 3 Nights
  15. Joel Corry – Sorry
  16. Naughty Boy Feat. Sam Smith – La La La
  17. Lilly Wood & The Prick & Robin Schulz – Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)
  18. Kent Jones – Don’t Mind
  19. Nico & Vinz – Am I Wrong
  20. Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
  21. Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe – Mama
  22. Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky
  23. AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
  24. John Newman – Love Me Again
  25. Meduza Feat. Goodboys – Piece Of Your Heart
  26. Fetty Wap – Trap Queen
  27. Years & Years – Shine
  28. Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell – Blurred Lines
  29. Loud Luxury Feat. Brando – Body
  30. Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
  31. DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
  32. Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
  33. Jess Glynne – Right Here
  34. Ed Sheeran Feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock – Cross Me
  35. Galantis – Runaway (U & I)
  36. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us
  37. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss
  38. Tinie Tempah Feat. Jess Glynne – Not Letting Go
  39. Sigala – Easy Love
  40. ZHU – Faded
  41. Omi – Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix)
  42. Armin Van Buuren Feat. Trevor Guthrie – This Is What It Feels Like
  43. Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
  44. Felix Jaehn Feat. Jasmine Thompson – Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better)
  45. Jax Jones & Martin Solveig & Madison Beer – All Day And Night (Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa)
  46. Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
  47. Icona Pop Feat. Charli XCX – I Love It
  48. Jonas Blue – Perfect Strangers
  49. Chris Malinchak – So Good To Me
  50. Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – Strip That Down​

 

Photo via Rukes.com