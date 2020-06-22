We’re in the midst of a global pandemic that has shut down all live entertainment events for the past three months, so in lieu of concert reviews and live event round ups, analytics companies everywhere have taken to looking at streaming and radio.





KISS FM (in the UK, not KIIS FM in the states) and Shazam set out to find the biggest summer songs of the past decade, based on how many times the track has been searched on the music ID app. The results show that EDM is unabashedly tied with summer vibes, with artists like Major Lazer, Avicii, Kungs, Lost Frequencies, Oliver Heldens, Sam Feldt, Clean Bandit, and Robin Schulz all appearing in the top 10.

The top track goes to Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and MØ’s massive summer hit, “Lean On,” which also has 1.3 billion plays on Spotify and a huge 2.8 billion plays on YouTube. The second spot goes to the “Despacito” remix with Justin Bieber which shattered records when it came out, followed by Avicii’s defining hit, “Wake Me Up.”

According to the data, there were more songs on the list from 2018 than from any other year. However there were more songs in the top 10 from 2015 than any other year. Anyone who can remember as far back as 2015 can attest that the vibes that year were just… different.

Kiss presenter Tyler West said: “Summer might be a little different this year, but it doesn’t mean we can’t blast out some music, get amongst happy memories and have a good time.

“Hosting this show brought me back so many moments of past summers gone by and this selection is the perfect playlist to get you pumped for those sunny days ahead.”

Check out the top 50 below!

Major Lazer Feat. MØ & DJ Snake – Lean On Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito (Remix) Avicii – Wake Me Up Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners – This Girl French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable Lost Frequencies – Are You With Me Oliver Heldens & Becky Hill – Gecko (Overdrive) Sam Feldt Feat. Kimberly Anne – Show Me Love Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato – Solo Mr. Probz – Waves (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) Fuse ODG – Antenna Skrillex & Diplo With Justin Bieber – Where Are Ü Now Klingande – Jubel Dominic Fike – 3 Nights Joel Corry – Sorry Naughty Boy Feat. Sam Smith – La La La Lilly Wood & The Prick & Robin Schulz – Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) Kent Jones – Don’t Mind Nico & Vinz – Am I Wrong Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe – Mama Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove John Newman – Love Me Again Meduza Feat. Goodboys – Piece Of Your Heart Fetty Wap – Trap Queen Years & Years – Shine Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell – Blurred Lines Loud Luxury Feat. Brando – Body Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For Jess Glynne – Right Here Ed Sheeran Feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock – Cross Me Galantis – Runaway (U & I) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss Tinie Tempah Feat. Jess Glynne – Not Letting Go Sigala – Easy Love ZHU – Faded Omi – Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) Armin Van Buuren Feat. Trevor Guthrie – This Is What It Feels Like Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams Felix Jaehn Feat. Jasmine Thompson – Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better) Jax Jones & Martin Solveig & Madison Beer – All Day And Night (Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa) Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It Icona Pop Feat. Charli XCX – I Love It Jonas Blue – Perfect Strangers Chris Malinchak – So Good To Me Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – Strip That Down​

Photo via Rukes.com