Switzerland, which has managed to drastically flatten the coronavirus (COVID-19) curve, will allow events up to 1,000 people starting next week. For now, there are still restrictions on large-scale events, at least for another couple of months.





A newly issued statement from the government reads: “As of Monday, June 22, the measures put in place to tackle the coronavirus will for the most part be lifted. Only the ban on large-scale events will remain in place until the end of August.”

The government adds, “the current situation is no longer comparable to the situation at the beginning of the year.” Thus, most COVID-19 restrictions will end next week.

Switzerland’s new cases have dwindled down to just a few dozen per day, according to a report, allowing schools and businesses to reopen. At the time of this writing, Switzerland has reported over 31,292 reported cases, 29,000 recovered, and 1,680 deaths.

Source: RT