Let’s be honest, dancing definitely helps keep things positive in times like these. Aurya has a new track “Keep Me Higher” that will help keep those spirits up with a pumping bass line and infectious vocals.





The Italian DJ, singer/songwriter, released a new dance anthem today on Soave that promises to keep you higher. This is her very first solo single, her debut was with Spada last month. “Keep Me Higher” is very nostalgic reminding me of euro-centric club tunes of the earlier 2010s.

Check out the tune below: