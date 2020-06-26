As with most other festivals in 2020, Lost Lands has announced they are cancelling this year’s event due to COVID-19.





“As much as we wanted to bring the Headbanger community together after a long and difficult year, due to the ongoing pandemic, we are not able to create the best festival experience for all of you or uphold our most sacred responsibility of keeping you safe,” the statement reads.

Though tickets had already gone on sale, the lineup for this year’s event had not yet been announced. That being said, we probably could have expected the same intelligent programming from the festival in its 4th year as in previous years.

Refunds for tickets or rollover to 2021 are both being offered. Refunds will be available June 26th through July 27th, 2020 and will be processed within 30 days after July 27th.

Read the full statements from Excision and Lost Lands below, which includes another mention of Excision’s next forthcoming album.

Photo via Jake West Photo