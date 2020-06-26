deadmau5 Signs with UTA for “Worldwide Representation In All Areas”

deadmau5 has signed with leading talent and entertainment company, UTA.





A new report from Billboard details “worldwide representation in all areas.” UTA will head up future opportunities as deadmau5 explores and expands his musical and entrepreneurial ventures, as well as gaming, film, animation, philanthropy, etc.

With an established brand such as deadmau5, a partnership of this magnitude is necessary and mutually beneficial. UTA will also rep deadmau5’s techno alias Testpilot, which has remained active throughout quarantine.

According to Billboard, UTA’s Cheryl Paglierani and electronic music co-heads Kevin Gimble and Steve Gordon will represent deadmau5 in terms of live music moving forward. He will also continue to be represented by SEVEN20 management and attorney Dina LaPolt.

More on the agreement here.

Source: Billboard | Photo via Rukes.com