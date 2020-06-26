Earlier today, Liquid Stranger brought to the public that various accusations against Space Jesus have been boiling beneath the surface ever since Datsik was called out back in 2018. The accusations ranged from “feeding” underaged girls drugs on the tour bus, statutory rape, forcing girls to have sex in front of his friends, harassment, assault, and more.





In light of the accusations, Space Jesus has responded with lengthy statements regarding to two of the accusers specifically. One whom he mentions by name and another who was only 17 years old at the time. In both of his statements, he maintains that he has never had nonconsensual sex with another person, and that the @evidenceagainstspacejesus Instagram account was created by a “spiteful” ex, the subject of his first statement.

Space Jesus includes a variety of audio and screenshots in his initial statement against his accuser. In the second, he takes responsibility for his actions though tries to rationalize them by saying age of consent in the state was 16. He goes on to say he’s done some “serious soul searching,” which sounds reminiscent of another apology from recently.

You can read both his statements below. He will also be doing an AMA on Monday.

I am aware that certain allegations have been made against me. I want to address this situation as thoroughly as possible. Please click this link for full statement as well as a folder of screen shots and audio recordings. TWhttps://t.co/iXjMMIcocU — MF NOOM (@spacejesus) June 26, 2020

I have never engaged in nonconsensual or illegal sexual activity in my life.

I believe in full transparency, will be addressing any and all other questions in an AMA on monday. details to follow. — MF NOOM (@spacejesus) June 26, 2020

statement part 2 pic.twitter.com/qoAMppGmRg — MF NOOM (@spacejesus) June 26, 2020

Photo via Chris Hooper/Aoxoa.co