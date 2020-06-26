Home

NGHTMRE has put out so many bangers it’s hard to believe he has yet to unleash his debut album — but it’s well in the works.


In 2020 alone, NGHTMRE has unleashed some massive collaborations, “Feeling Gud” with Slander, “Wrist” featuring Tory Lanez, and “Nuclear Bass Face” with Subtronics featuring Boogie T. He has teamed up with everyone from ZHU to Shaq, ASAP Ferg to The Chainsmokers, and many more.

Now, it’s time for him to share his full artistic vision in the form of his first album. He promises what he’s writing is “special” and “all the pieces are starting to finally come together.”

Although there’s still lots of work to be done, NGHTMRE says he’s “absurdly excited to share” the album.

Read on below and explore recent NGHTMRE releases here.

NGHTMRE Album In The Works

 

Photo: Koury Angelo