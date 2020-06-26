NGHTMRE has put out so many bangers it’s hard to believe he has yet to unleash his debut album — but it’s well in the works.





In 2020 alone, NGHTMRE has unleashed some massive collaborations, “Feeling Gud” with Slander, “Wrist” featuring Tory Lanez, and “Nuclear Bass Face” with Subtronics featuring Boogie T. He has teamed up with everyone from ZHU to Shaq, ASAP Ferg to The Chainsmokers, and many more.

Now, it’s time for him to share his full artistic vision in the form of his first album. He promises what he’s writing is “special” and “all the pieces are starting to finally come together.”

Although there’s still lots of work to be done, NGHTMRE says he’s “absurdly excited to share” the album.

Read on below and explore recent NGHTMRE releases here.

NGHTMRE Album In The Works

This album I’m writing is really going to be special. All the pieces are starting to finally come together and I have a more clear vision of what it’s going to look like. It will tell a story that we can all relate too and every song will flow from one to another seamlessly. — NGHTMRE (@NGHTMRE) June 25, 2020

Needless to say I’m absurdly excited to share. Still LOTS of work to be done though. Looking forward to releasing a cohesive piece of art that represents nghtmre the way I’ve always imagined it. — NGHTMRE (@NGHTMRE) June 25, 2020

Photo: Koury Angelo