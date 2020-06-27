In the wake of live shows being cancelled, promoters and artists have been desperately trying to find ways to fill the gap for live entertainment. Live streams are nice, yes, but they’re obviously missing a part of the experience. Drive-in raves have somewhat taken the place of real shows for now, and though they carry their own set of hurdles, are the best we’ve got right now.





A new drive-in rave series in Denver was just announced this week for every Thursday (minus the first) in July called Dirty Drive-In. It features a lineup of Peekaboo, Dirt Monkey, EPROM, and Goldfish, respectively, at the Mile High Swap Meet in nearby Henderson. Joining them will be support from Decadon, DMVU, Break Science, Zeke Beats, Chee, SoDown, and more.

For the show, attendees will be required to receive mandatory temperature checks and anyone with a temp of 100.4 or higher will be denied entry. Masks are also mandatory (even in the cars), “and social distancing will be strictly enforced with 10-12 feet spaced between each vehicle, and revelers will be monitored to ensure safety when exiting their vehicles to dance,” writes EDM.com.

Tickets to Dirty Drive-In go on sale today and you can get yours here.

