Acclaimed multi-platinum producer & Black Eyed Peas collaborator Keith Harris just released two-track EP, including a wonderful homage to classic Chicago dance music, “Get It” featuring Chief Wakil & Church Boi.





Born and raised on Chicago’s South Side, Harris would have an intimate knowledge of the sounds and influences of Chicago house music as it began in the late ’70s and ’80s. “Get It” is a groovy, vibey house tune that does away with the dancefloor “untz untz” repetition and presents a super fun and funk-influenced rhythm. Vocals from Chief Wakil and Church Boi also help to keep the energy up and vibe right on point.

The other song on the EP, “Happy We Made It,” pivots into a more introspective territory, with a heartfelt performance by Somalian sister duo Faarrow, whose immigrant experience colors the track with an irrepressible sense of hope and uplift.

Check out the music video for “Get It” and listen to the full EP below!