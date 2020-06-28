It’s been two years since we were last graced with a new track from DEMUR, but that dearth ends now with the release of his new song, “Fight No Longer.”





Whatever DEMUR was doing the past two years has clearly helped him hone in on his sound, because “Fight No Longer” is absolutely fantastic. Seemingly drawing influence from The Prodigy, and also harboring a Rise Against-esque sound, the song blends rock and EDM flawlessly with a clear flow and rhythm that is more than just the typical rise/drop/bridge formula.

With a grungy guitar, angsty synths, and a powerful vocal performance, the song is wholly memorable and somehow gets better and better with each listen. Check out “Fight No Longer” below!