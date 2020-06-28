2020 isn’t following any rules. The absolute last thing we thought we’d write about this year is Tiësto dropping a Euro 90s tribute remix for a song with Will Ferrell from his new Netflix exclusive movie, ‘Eurovision Song Contest,’ and yet, here we are.





The film, full title ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,’ starring Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams with a huge host of cameos, follows two small-town singers as they chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where scheming rivals, high stakes, and onstage mishaps test their bond. The song “Double Trouble,” sang by Will Ferrell and My Marianne, already has a sort of 80s/90s Euro sound á la ABBA or another comparable band.

For Tiësto to remix it feels like an appropriate choice, but it’s still unexpected in the grand scheme of things. It’s filled with uplifting strings and 90s-style synths and drums, giving it a wholly throwback feel that you just don’t get from any other songs these days.

While we sit here and continue to wrap our heads around this collaboration, you can go watch ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ on Netflix now and listen to Tiësto’s remix of “Double Trouble” below!

Photo via Rukes.com