Martin Garrix appears in a new PSA for War Child.





The organization supports and empowers the most vulnerable communities, focusing on children and their families. War Child is especially important at this time, as COVID-19 represents a grave threat to children, women and families who are already recovering from the shock of war and conflict.

“Children in war zones are often displaced from home, separated from their families, struggling to overcome their experiences,” Garrix explains in the video below.

Troian Bellisario, Elisabeth Moss, Amanda Seyfried, Sarah McLachlan and more top actors, musicians and athletes appear alongside War Child’s frontline.

Watch and donate here: www.warchild.ca/covid

Photo via Rukes.com