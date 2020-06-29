deadmau5 is throwing down for his hometown in honor of Canada Day 2020.





The producer has stayed active throughout the lockdown with livestream performances from his signature deadmau5 project, as well as Testpilot. This upcoming event, however, will hit especially close to home.

The newly announced show also features bands Honeymoon Suite and LMT Connection. Plus, other artists and buskers, magic and fireworks, and much more. Community leaders and citizens will come together to celebrate the country from coast to coast — virtually, of course.

It all goes down July 1st at 9AM and 6PM EST via the city of Niagara Falls’ official YouTube Channel and on select local Canadian stations.

More info here. See the promo below.

Photo via Rukes.com