Last week, Space Jesus responded to renewed allegations of sexual assault with lengthy statements, screenshots of text conversations, and audio clips from one of his accusers. He also admitted to having sex with a 17 year old girl, though he wasn’t aware of her real age and thought she was over 18.





Today, he went on Instagram Live for an AMA (Ask Me Anything) that was largely pointless and didn’t answer many of the question that the over 3,000 people watching were asking.

He didn’t know how to use the official Q&A function on the IG Live feature, refused to respond to many people who asked him to respond to more than just two allegations, and largely just fumbled around with empty words for 20 minutes and didn’t answer anything that he hadn’t already addressed in either of his two statements.

In other words, he came unprepared and it showed. It was a stark contrast to his carefully worded first statement with screenshots and audio files.

You can read his statements here and the initial statement from Liquid Stranger that eventually caused him to come forward here.

Photo via Chris Hooper/Aoxoa.co