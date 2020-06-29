Artists always have to think many steps ahead in their careers, and the same is true during COVID-19. How will they approach bookings when shows are back? Will they release album made in quarantine á la Chromeo? For SLANDER, the answer lies in starting their own melodic bass festival.





The duo made the announcement earlier today: “When the pandemic is over we’ll be starting our own Melodic Bass Festival! The theme is going to be outer space & we would like your help planning it.”

SLANDER asked their followers what artists they should book and what the name should be; winners will apparently get free passes for life. (To their shows? To the festival?)

When the pandemic is over we’ll be starting our own Melodic Bass Festival! The theme is going to be outer space & we would like your help planning it 1. What artists should we book?

2. What should the name be? If we choose your idea for the name you will get free passes 4 life — SLANDER (@SlanderOfficial) June 29, 2020

Plenty of other artists have already replied: Apashe, Sullivan King, LICK, San Holo, Wooli, Modestep, Riot Ten, Blanke, Grabbitz, ZAXX, Hukae, and Yitaku all showed their support. Seven Lions replied, too, though for another reason entirely…

The idea sounds great and we’re excited to see it happen eventually! In the meantime, you can still support other melodic bass festivals like Seven Lions’ Chronicles III when a new date is announced for 2021.

Photo via DonsLens