MTV is moving forward with its annual Video Music Awards ceremony in 2020.





New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Monday, June 29th, detailing Phase III of the city’s reopening, which begins July 6th. If everything goes to plan, the MTV VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30th at the Barclays Center.

It has been noted that “the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.”

Back in May, MTV revealed to Billboard, “The health of everyone involved remains our No. 1 priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere.”

Last year, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and more took home awards.

Stay tuned for more info.

Source: Billboard