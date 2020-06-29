As presidential candidates ramp up fundraising ahead of their party primaries and eventual general election later this year, Senator Kamala Harris is presenting “Get Up, Stand Up!” in support of Joe Biden.





The virtual fundraising event will be moderated by DJ Cassidy and includes appearances from DJ, business woman, mentor, producer, writer and founder of Black Girls Rock!, Beverly Bond; beatboxer, rapper, producer D-Nice; entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman; rapper, songwriter, producer, and record executive Jermaine Dupri; as well as EDM’s own Diplo.

Minimum donation to attend the event is $25 and the highest is $1,000, though individuals can always donate more if they desire. It all goes down this Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. CDT / 4:00 p.m. PDT. You can purchase a ticket or donate here.