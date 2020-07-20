Yesterday, Kanye West launched his 2020 presidential campaign with a less than stellar rally in Charleston, South Carolina. In an address that touched on theology, homelessness, corporate power, and involved a long debate with an audience member about abortion, as well as an assertion that “[abolitionist] Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” many have brought up his past bipolar diagnosis and refusal to be on medication.

Now, in just the past 30 minutes, Kanye has gone on a massive Twitter rant and appears to reveal that his wife, Kim Kardashian, and mother in law, Kris Jenner, tried to have him committed.

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor,” he tweeted. “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye [sic] are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up”

As of 7:14pm PST the rant has ended (nope he’s still going), but all of the tweets are still up and hardly make any sense. Randomly bringing up Shia LaBoeuf and claiming the movie ‘Get Out’ is about him.

All of this follows an earlier threat today from West that he would walk away from the Yeezy deal with GAP unless he was added to both companies’ boards. “That has to change today or I walk away,” he said.

You can go through the rant below.

