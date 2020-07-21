Suwannee Hulaween will not move forward as planned in 2020. Instead, organizers are shifting their focus to 2021, like many other music festivals around the world.

Although Hulaween is unable take place due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the statement below reads optimistic with bright future plans and a special online installment coming this Fall. A virtual Hulaween is being planned for October 2020, during which the IRL event was scheduled.

Hulaween explains in a social : “We did everything we could to hold on, but this community and annual experience together means too much to compromise. Thanks for your understanding and support, as always.”

Read the full statement here.

Suwannee Hulaween 2020 Canceled