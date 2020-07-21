Madeon is bringing back Good Faith Radio via Apple Music with collaborators EARTHGANG.

Today, a brand new episode premieres in which the producer interviews EARTHGANG, an Atlanta-based duo that recently teamed up for Madeon’s “No Fear No More” remix. Two previews of their talk are available to stream early below.

At one point during the interview, EARTHGANG tackle creativity during quarantine, which many artists face during this especially difficult time:

Honestly, I was inspired immediately because for us, it was a huge change in just everything environment wise. We’ve been on tour for so long. We’ve been on tour pretty much a good 70, 80% of the year since 2015. So it’s our first time really just being… I think just the switch up of environment and the type of environment definitely is inspirational to me out the gate. I’ve been inspired through this quarantine more than I thought.

The latests episode of Good Faith Radio also covers a fan-made remix of Madeon’s “Be Fine,” another unreleased remix, music production, and more.

Tune in today, July 21st at 2:00 PM PST here: apple.co/_GoodFaith.

EARTHGANG on Madeon’s Good Faith Radio (Part 1)

EARTHGANG on Madeon’s Good Faith Radio (Part 2)

Photo via Diego Andrade