The fate of EDC Las Vegas is unsure as ever due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Pasquale Rotella is keeping the line of communication open and remaining optimistic.

In his most recent update via Instagram, the Insomniac boss promises solid answers within the next few weeks. As it stands, EDC Las Vegas is set for October 2-4, pushed back from its original dates, May 15-17. Meanwhile, many other major music festivals are already looking forward to 2021, including Coachella which was also scheduled for October.

Pasquale shares in the post below:

I know many of you have been asking me for updates on EDC LV in October. We’re working closely with local authorities & health officials to explore all possible options, but we’ll only have the show if it’s SAFE! I’ll have a more definitive update for everyone in the next few weeks.

Although we don’t have high hopes for any 2020 festivals, we’re still hanging on the edge of our seats waiting for the official word.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated. In the meantime, stay safe.

EDC LV 2020 Update

Photo via @snapaholix