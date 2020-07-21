Many changes have happened as a result of Black Lives Matter protests and the growing responsibility of white allies in supporting the black community. “Urban” has been removed from many labels and even the GRAMMYs, Coachella launched a whole ‘GV Black’ initiative to expand representation of the black community, and more.

Now, popular artist The Black Madonna has changed her name to The Blessed Madonna.

In a post explaining the change, she says the name came from her family’s Catholic views of the Virgin Mary “which is dark in hue,” and had nothing to do with the black community itself.

“But now I hear loud and clear. My artist name has been a point of controversy, confusion, pain and frustration that distracts from things that are a thousand times more important than any single word in that name.”

You can read her full statement below.

Friends,

I have changed my name to The Blessed Madonna.

I have always been transparent about my faith because I felt a responsibility to be clear about who I was and who I was not. The name was a reflection of my family’s lifelong and profound Catholic devotion to a specific kind of European icon of the Virgin Mary which is dark in hue. People who shared that devotion loved the name, but in retrospect I should have listened harder to other perspectives.

But now I hear loud and clear. My artist name has been a point of controversy, confusion, pain and frustration that distracts from things that are a thousand times more important than any single word in that name. We’re living in extraordinary times and this is a very small part of a much bigger conversation, but we all have a responsibility to try and affect positive change in any way we can. I want you to be able to feel confident in the person I am and what I stand for.

Thank you for listening. Stay blessed.

-Love Marea

PS: If you read this far, arrest the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor in my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky: Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove.