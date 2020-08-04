Pictureplane DJ’d an illegal rave in Brooklyn over the weekend — and looking back, he doesn’t think it was worth it.

According to Pitchfork, a group known as Renegade threw the free and secret underground rave on the Brooklyn side of Kosciuszko Bridge in New York City on August 1st. The night featured sets from Pictureplane and DJ Mazurbate, and drew a crowd of hundreds that reportedly failed to adhere to social distance guidelines.

In a statement via Pitchfork, Pictureplane admits the party — held in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown — wasn’t worth the risk:

it felt incredible to DJ after being alone in my house for basically 6 months! And I’m sure a lot of people there felt the same. But I don’t think it was worth the risk looking back on it now.

His full statement can be read here.

On the flip side, the event organizer says there’s “no stopping” people from partying. They add that water, masks and hand sanitizer were made available to guests at no cost.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo briefly mentioned the illegal rave during a press conference and responded to coronavirus efforts — “We need better enforcement all across the state.”

Source: Pitchfork