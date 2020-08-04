Mashmello stays cranking out pop hits — and now he’s teasing a collaboration with yet another powerhouse vocalist, Demi Lovato.

With little details known at this point, fans are looking to the promo photo below for clues. The masked producer is shown in a post-party scene holding up a flip phone. The caption reads — “Hello? Demi?”

Marshmello previously teamed up with Selena Gomez for “Wolves,” Khalid for “Silence,” Anne-Marie for “Friends” — and more recently, Juice Wrld for “Come & Go” and Halsey for “Be Kind.” When it comes to collaborations, no artist or genre is off limits.

This upcoming collab with Demi only continues Mello’s hot streak.

Stay tuned.

Marshmello x Demi Lovato Teaser

Photo via Rukes.com