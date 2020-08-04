HARD Summer is going in with a fully loaded live stream, coming to Insomniac TV this weekend!

For the HARD Summer BackHARD BBQ, organizers have cooked up a lineup of festival favorites announced one year from last year’s event. The list includes some of the hottest names in EDM and a lot of Hard Summer favorites — Dillon Francis, JOYRYDE, Kill the Noise, Party Favor, Tokimonsta, Valentino Khan, Wuki, Yehme2, Lil Texas, Elohim, Wax Motif and more.

Unfortunately, HARD Summer is one of the many staple festivals that has been forced to cancel in 2020. However, organizers have been making the most of it with fresh concepts such as this and brand new merch.

Hosted by “Grillmaster” Pasquale Rotella, there will never be a dull moment — so report to the nearest back yard and go HARD. For best results, throw something on the grill and enjoy with a few close friends. Stay safe and sanitized.

It all goes down this Friday and Saturday from 6 PM – 12 AM PT on Insomniac TV.

Tune in here.

Hard Summer BackHARD BBQ

Photo via Rukes.com