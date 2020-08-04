Glastonbury Festival may not return until 2022.

This according to founder Michael Eavis, who says hosting the massive event in 2021 is “wishful thinking.”

He reveals to ITV News, “Five hundred people is okay, isn’t it? But my job, 250,000 all together, is too many people I suppose, isn’t it really?”

“I’m still hoping I’m going to be running next year and I’m going to be moving heaven and earth to make sure that we do. But that doesn’t mean it will necessarily happen. That is just wishful thinking really.”

Despite the harsh impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the music industry, Eavis believes Glastonbury Festival will thrive once again — “No I do not worry at all, I am so confident that it will survive.”

This is in stark contrast to an interview at the end of June, when he said, “We have to run next year, otherwise we would seriously go bankrupt … It has to happen for us, we have to carry on. Otherwise it will be curtains. I don’t think we could wait another year.”

He continues in this new interview, “The only certainty I think is the year after, 2022. To be perfectly candid, so we might have to wait for two years maybe. But I am still hoping and we are fighting and working at it all the time to make sure it happens next year.”

“You can’t kill it off just like that. It will come back. It will come back, probably stronger actually.”

Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift were set to headline the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in June. However, it was announced in March that the event would be postponed until 2021.

